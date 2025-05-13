31-year-old woman reported missing in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a 31-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Nadia Zahara was last seen on May 11, leaving her home on Punchy Way. It is unknown in what direction she was heading.

Family members told police that Zahara doesn’t have a cell phone and may be staying near restaurants or churches, as those are familiar places for her.

According to police, Zahara was last seen wearing a multicolored shawl on her head, a black shirt, a gray skirt, and a pink hooded sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Anyone with information about Zahara’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

