34-year-old woman dies after crash involving motorcycle in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Adian Lynn Garcia, 34, died Friday following a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car on East Independence Boulevard. The collision occurred on Thursday at approximately 8:27 p.m. near the intersection of Sardis Road North.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the scene along with Charlotte Fire and MEDIC. Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered Garcia lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators located a damaged motorcycle and a Chevrolet Impala at the scene. The driver of the Impala was present when officers arrived to begin their assessment of the collision.

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit are currently leading the inquiry.

Garcia was transported for medical care but succumbed to her injuries on the day after the wreck. Police officials confirmed that the victim’s next of kin has been notified of her death.

The investigation into the fatal crash remains active and ongoing.

VIDEO: Street racing suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Hickory

Street racing suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Hickory

©2026 Cox Media Group