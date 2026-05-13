Framework set for North Carolina state budget

NORTH CAROLINA — On Tuesday, framework for a new state budget was announced by Republican leaders. North Carolina is still the only state in the country to not pass the budget.

Under the new agreement, all state workers will receive at least a 3 percent raise. Teachers would get an 8 percent raise. None of the raises would be retroactive for the current fiscal year.

There would also be a 15-percent raise for state law enforcement. If the deal were to pass, it would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot this November regarding taxes.

The deal would drop the personal income tax rate to 3.49 percent, starting next year. That would remain in place for at least three years before another drop.

Any deal would need final approval from Governor Josh Stein.

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