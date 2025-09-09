35-year-old victim identified in west Charlotte homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE — Rogerick Llevon Currie, 35 was the victim in a homicide on Sunday morning in west Charlotte, police said Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Currie was found shot at about 1:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Queen City Drive. MEDIC took him to a hospital where he died, police said.

He was shot by a known suspect, according to a police report.

CMPD said Sunday that no one is being pursued in connection to the killing.

