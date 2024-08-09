4 flight attendants injured during turbulence on plane bound for Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Four American Airlines flight attendants were hurt Thursday night after a flight bound for Charlotte Douglas International Airport experienced turbulence, the airline confirmed with Channel 9.

“American Airlines Flight 2905 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Charlotte (CLT) landed safely at CLT after encountering unexpected turbulence,” an airline spokesperson said.

The Airbus A321 had 154 passengers and six crew members onboard.

“We thank our crew members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding,” the spokesperson said.

The patients were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

MEDIC said three of them had minor injuries.

