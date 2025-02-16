4 injured after shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four people are currently recovering in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Rock Hill.

Police say that they were called out to the 1700 block of Heather Square just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When crews got on scene they found four victims with gunshot wounds and transported them to local hospitals.

Police say this stemmed from some sort of gathering at an apartment on Heather Square.

Officials say that this shooting is under investigation and they are working to determine who was responsible.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED STORY: 2 charged in Rock Hill shooting after ‘misidentifying’ the 4 victims, police say

2 charged in Rock Hill shooting after ‘misidentifying’ the 4 victims, police say





©2025 Cox Media Group