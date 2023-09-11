Suspects charged in shooting after “misidentifying” the four victims, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that hurt four men Saturday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Just after 11:30 p.m., police said they responded to a call regarding gunshots being heard on Brunswick Drive near Fairway Circle.

At the scene, police found a burgundy Honda Accord on the side of the roadway in front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The driver-side door of the vehicle was open, and a 25-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the front passenger seat.

The 25-year-old male was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

While at the hospital, police were told three other victims connected to this shooting were in the hospital as well. Those victims, two 19-year-olds and a 24-year-old, were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

An investigation identified 20-year-old Jaryrin Hemphill and 20-year-old Jakai Johnson as the suspects in this case.

Police said Hemphill and Johnson misidentified the victims as individuals from a past altercation. As the victims drove past, Hemphill and Johnson began firing at the vehicles, resulting in the victims being struck by gunfire.

Hemphill and Johnson have each been charged with seven counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

VIDEO: Homicide investigation underway in Shelby, police say

Homicide investigation underway in Shelby, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group