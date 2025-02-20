4 nearby school districts are all looking for new superintendents

YORK, S.C. — Four superintendents in South Carolina, including Chesterfield County, Fort Mill, Rock Hill, and York District 1, won’t be returning to their districts next year.

The timing of the vacancies has raised questions about the potential impact on the search for new leaders in these districts.

Kelly Coxe, the superintendent of York Schools, is the latest to announce her departure after six years of service. The chairman of the York School District 1 Board, Scott Childers, stated that these decisions are not connected and are a matter of timing.

“We are all our own districts; we are not connected to each other financially or by boards or anything like that,” said Childers. “It’s a retirement from her standpoint and she requested that retirement.”

The York School Board plans to meet on Monday to discuss the search for a new superintendent. Coxe has committed to assisting with the transition process for her successor.

As these districts begin their search for new superintendents, the focus will be on finding candidates who best fit the unique needs of each district. Some local parents acknowledged there may be challenges.

“I can imagine the better school districts will go first as far as applying,” said Lora Gould.

Childers said, “I think each of us will find the candidate that fits us the best, and one candidate from one district may not fit another district.”

(VIDEO: Man accused of threatening to kill students and staff at multiple Charlotte schools)

Man accused of threatening to kill students and staff at multiple Charlotte schools

©2025 Cox Media Group