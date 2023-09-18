4 people shot in Uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured four people in Uptown Charlotte Monday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on North Tryon Street near 5th Street. However, they were not able to locate anyone at the scene.

It was later discovered that four people with gunshot wounds had taken themselves to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said they are currently interviewing witnesses.

At this time, North Tryon Street is closed in both directions as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

VIDEO: Family said man shot to death near Uptown cemetery was a good person

