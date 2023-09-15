Suspect arrested in connection with Uptown murder

CHARLOTTE — A person has been arrested for the murder of a man near an Uptown Charlotte cemetery.

Demarqus Arnez Carter, 27, is facing charges of First-Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found and arrested him on Thursday.

Police connected him to the murder of Kenneth McKinnon, who was shot and killed just outside of Pinewood Cemetery.

The deadly shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near the 700 block of West Ninth Street near Johnson Street.

Carter was arrested by CMPD in 2022 for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

