40 kilos of cocaine seized in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies seized 40 kilos of cocaine with a street value of $2.4 million during an investigation into a breaking-and-entering call, authorities said.

The investigation started on Monday off East Dixon Boulevard in Kings Mountain.

Two men were arrested, the sheriff said.

Hector Alvarado Silva, 47, and Marcos Antonio Silva, 31, were each charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and were both give a $500,000 secured bond.

No additional details have been made available.

©2024 Cox Media Group