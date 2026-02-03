$421M expansion in Charlotte bringing 500 jobs

CHARLOTTE — Siemens Energy plans to invest $421 million to expand North Carolina operations. The investments will create about 500 jobs across multiple locations that manufacture energy infrastructure equipment.

The expansion will mean significant new investment at its Charlotte complex, which spans more than 1 million square feet at 101 Siemens Ave., just off Westinghouse Boulevard.

“The equipment we produce in North Carolina is helping meet our nation’s unprecedented growth in energy,” said Matt Neal, Siemens Energy’s president of North America. “We are building on a strong, decades-long foundation in the state, supported by a dedicated workforce that consistently rises to meet new challenges and a pipeline of young and eager talent ready to build the machines that will power the United States into the next century.”

