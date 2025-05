CHARLOTTE — A medical technology company is investing $141 million in Charlotte’s new Pearl District.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Siemens Healthineers will help healthcare providers digitize and transform care delivery.

The Pearl District is a billion-dollar project.

It’s being built around the new Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Charlotte, which opens this summer.

