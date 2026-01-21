$445K lottery ticket sold at north Charlotte grocery store

RALEIGH — A Charlotte man won a $444,573 jackpot playing Cash 5, purchasing his winning ticket for $1 at a local Harris Teeter.

>> NC lottery revenue up more than $3B while education funding remains down

Nicky Anagnostis bought his Quick Pick ticket for Friday’s drawing at the Harris Teeter on West Mallard Creek Church Road in Charlotte, N.C. Lottery officials said. The odds of matching all five balls in Cash five are one in 962,598.

Anagnostis claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $320,137.

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

©2026 Cox Media Group