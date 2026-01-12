Passengers with non-compliant IDs to pay $45 fee at NC airports

RALEIGH, N.C. — Airline passengers who do not have REAL ID compliant identification at North Carolina airports after Jan. 31 will have to pay a $45 fee for identity verification before reaching the TSA checkpoint.

The fee will cover a 10-day travel period, and passengers who plan their return flight within that period will pay once for both flights.

“Those who do not want to pay the $45 fee for the modernized ID verification still have time to get their REAL ID compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID,” said RDU Federal Security Director Jennifer Gordon. “Verifying identity is a critical component of transportation security. While most travelers provide acceptable identification, it is our responsibility to confirm that passengers are who they claim to be. Ensuring the safety of the traveling public continues to be our highest priority.”

“North Carolina has been issuing REAL IDs for nearly nine years, and more than 5 million residents – about 58% – already have one,” North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Paul Tine said. “With this new fee approaching, we urge anyone without a REAL ID to visit NCREALID.gov today to check if you need one and to learn exactly what documents to bring if you do. Our offices are making it easier than ever: every driver license office now accepts walk-ins from open to close (or until daily capacity is reached), and appointments can be booked up to seven days in advance with new slots added each weekday.”

Acceptable forms of ID include:

• REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)

• If you are not sure if your ID complies with REAL ID, check with your state Department of Motor Vehicles.

• A temporary driver’s license is not an acceptable form of identification.

• State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

• U.S. passport

• U.S. passport card

• DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

• U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

• Permanent resident card

• Border crossing card

• An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

• HSPD-12 PIV card

• Foreign government-issued passport

• Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

• Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

• U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

• U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

• Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

The verification will be done through a system called TSA ConfirmID, and passengers are encouraged to pay the fee prior to their travel date.

