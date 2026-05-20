$450M Atrium Health hospital set for Fort Mill after land annexation

FORT MILL, S.C. — Atrium Health has applied to annex nearly 11 acres at I‑77 and Sutton Road into the town of Fort Mill, offering the clearest indication yet of where its planned $450 million Fort Mill hospital will be built.

The health system bought the land in March for $5 million, adding to more than 80 acres it already owns nearby, according to the Herald.

Updated site plans submitted with the annexation show hospital, commercial, and residential uses on both sides of Masons Bend Drive.

While the annexation wouldn’t change allowed land uses, Atrium said it would give the company more flexibility as it develops the site.

Town documents tied to the request identify the future facility as Atrium Health Fort Mill and place it on the newly purchased property near the interstate.

Atrium previously confirmed plans for a 60‑bed, four‑story hospital and a 73,000‑square‑foot medical office building, with a projected 2029 opening.

The annexation also updates a long‑standing 2008 development agreement, outlining up to 600,000 square feet of commercial space and as many as 300 apartments across the broader site.

Development would occur in four phases stretching through 2035.

Fort Mill Town Council is expected to hold a public hearing in July.

The project comes amid a surge in regional health‑care construction, including a new MUSC hospital in Indian Land and multiple Piedmont Medical Center emergency facilities planned for York and Lancaster counties.

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