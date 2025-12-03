Atrium Health targets Fort Mill for $450M hospital campus

FORT MILL, S.C. — Atrium Health is planning to build a new hospital campus in York County.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, the business entity for Atrium Health, approved the proposed investment at a board of commissioners meeting today. Atrium plans to invest $450 million to build a 200,000-square-foot, four-story hospital at a site in Fort Mill.

The facility would include 60 beds, four operating/procedure rooms and 15 emergency bays, according to a presentation made at today’s board meeting. The campus would also include a 73,000-square-foot medical office building.

Atrium expects to begin site work for the Fort Mill project in 2026. It is targeting mid-2029 to bring the hospital campus online.

Read more at the Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Hospital systems fight over services in York County

Hospital systems fight over services in York County

©2025 Cox Media Group