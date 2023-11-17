5 accused of theft ring involving rental equipment from Lowe’s

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of five thieves is accused of fraudulently renting heavy equipment from Lowe’s and then selling the merchandise through social media, the Mooresville Police Department stated Thursday in a news release.

Lowe’s Corporate Security notified police on Nov. 10 about the fraudulent activity that has happened at the Mooresville store and across the region.

Investigators learned the group would place ads selling heavy equipment on social media. Victims would respond and agree to the transaction.

The group would then rent the equipment through fraudulent means from Lowe’s to sell to the victims.

Detectives set up a transaction to catch the criminals.

The group agreed to bring equipment stolen from the Salisbury Lowe’s to Mooresville for a transaction on Wednesday.

Police arrested them at an agreed meeting spot.

Law enforcement arrested Javon Tyrell Williams, 30, Anthony Ray Jones, 29, Latrayvion Lee Alston, 30, Oroyster Miles, III, 30, all from Raleigh, and Marcus Jamel Myatt, 33, of Wake Forest.

The Mooresville Police Department said that due to the suspects either being currently out of custody on bond for pending charges or being currently on probation, all five suspects were placed in the Iredell County Detention Center with no bond until their initial court appearances.

The $40,000 piece of stolen equipment was returned to Lowe’s corporate.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are expected across other jurisdictions.

