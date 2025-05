5 injured after explosion outside California fertility clinic

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA — Five people were injured in a powerful explosion on Saturday morning in Palm Springs.

The explosion occurred outside of a fertility clinic around 11 a.m. on Saturday, KABC reports.

The suspect is believed to be dead, according to KABC’s report

Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic where the explosion occurred, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that all of his staff were safe and accounted for.

The explosion damaged the practice’s office space, where it conducts consultations with patients, but left the IVF lab and all of the stored embryos there unharmed.

“I really have no clue what happened,” Abdallah said. “Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients.”

Nima Tabrizi, 37, of Santa Monica, said he was inside a cannabis dispensary nearby when he felt a massive explosion.

“The building just shook, and we go outside and there’s massive cloud smoke,” Tabrizi said. “Crazy explosion. It felt like a bomb went off. ... We went up to the scene, and we saw human remains.”

