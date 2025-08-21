5 people were displaced after fire causes $83.5K damage to Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Five people were displaced after a Wednesday afternoon fire in northeast Charlotte, officials said.
Crews said flames were visible when they got to the home on Stonehill Court after 4 p.m.
It took 30 firefighters 24 minutes to control the blaze.
One firefighter was treated on scene for a minor injury.
The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force said the fire started in a bedroom.
The estimated property damage was $83,500.
