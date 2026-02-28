5 races to watch before Election Day

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina voters will head to the polls this Tuesday to cast ballots in several high-profile primary elections.

Here are five races we are watching.

US Senate

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley has emerged as the frontrunner with the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Whatley faces several primary challengers, including former congressional candidate Don Brown, who has gathered grassroots support. On the Democratic side, former Gov. Roy Cooper is the frontrunner and is expected to win the primary due to his significant name recognition and campaign funding.

Mecklenburg County District 2

On the local level, longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake faces a challenge from ABC Board Chair Monifa Drayton in District two. Drayton, an experienced campaign manager, enters the race having never lost a previous contest.

North Carolina State House District 106

Incumbent Democratic House Rep. Carla Cunningham is seeking reelection against challenges from the Rev. Rodney Sadler and Vermanno Bowman. Cunningham has focused her campaign on her record of bipartisan cooperation, which she said leads to results for her district. This follows her decision last year to vote to override Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of an immigration bill.

2. Mecklenburg County Sheriff

The race for Mecklenburg County Sheriff features incumbent Garry McFadden and three challengers. He is facing CMPD Sergeant Ricky Robbins and former sheriff’s office employees Antwain Nance and Rodney Collins. The opposition candidates have questioned the leadership and competence of McFadden. Because there is no Republican candidate in the race, the winner of the Democratic primary will become the next sheriff.

North Carolina State Senate District 26

The most impactful contest involves Senate Leader Phil Berger, the state’s most powerful Republican. Berger faces a primary challenge from Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. While Berger’s policies have shaped the state’s direction, Page has campaigned on the argument that Berger has neglected his district as his influence in the Capitol has grown.

