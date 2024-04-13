5-year-old missing from Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 5-year-old boy is missing from Chester County.

Christian Hall hasn’t been seen since March 7, 2024, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen with his mother, Deandrea Smith.

Christian has dark brown hair and eyes. He’s around 3 feet tall and is non-verbal.

Deputies believe he could be in danger.

Anyone with information on where they may be or who has had contact with Smith and Christian should call the CCSO at (803) 385-5433.

