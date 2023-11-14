50% tree canopy coverage in Queen City possible by 2050

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte says 50% tree canopy coverage is possible by 2050.

The Charlotte City Council went through the data Monday night.

The group, Trees Charlotte, says since 2018, Charlotte has lost 0.5% of tree canopy coverage, which is 969 acres.

That’s about two-thirds the size of Uptown.

That decline is slower than previously thought and the group says it’s still possible for the city to hit its tree goals in the next 26 years.

The city’s tree canopy coverage is 47%.

For comparison,

Atlanta: 46.5%.

Austin: 41%

Washington: 35%

