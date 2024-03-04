500 gallons of cooking oil spill onto Gaston County roads, highway

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — More than 500 gallons of cooking oil spilled Monday across several Gaston County roads near the Lincoln County line.

It happened early Monday morning near High Shoals.

Gaston County officials said they were most concerned about oil that had trickled down Hardin Road onto Highway 321 for several miles. Police said there, it started “congealing into a lard-like substance and pooling” near where Highway 321 and North Chester Street intersect in Gastonia.

Emergency management director Scott Hunter said the oil spill is unlike a diesel fuel one because diesel will eventually evaporate.

Hunter told drivers to be careful because the road will be slick. He said drivers who quickly accelerate or decelerate will be at risk for fishtailing.

Crews are working to clean the oil up, but it’s not clear how long that will take.

