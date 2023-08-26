On the 50th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, N.C. Governor proclaims Women’s Equality Day

North Carolina GOP seeks to override governor’s veto of bill banning gender-affirming care for youth FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. Transgender rights take center stage in North Carolina again Wednesday, Aug. 16, as GOP supermajorities in the General Assembly attempt to override the governor's vetoes of legislation banning gender-affirming health care for minors and limiting transgender participation in school sports. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File) (Hannah Schoenbaum/AP)