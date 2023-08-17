Local

Faces of Pride: The Evolution

By Evan Donovan, wsoctv.com and Jessica Allen, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — “It’s hard to imagine, now, to the degree back then that gay and lesbian people simply were not spoken of.”

“There was no mention. It’s as if we didn’t exist,” said Darryl Logsdon. “You could be kicked out of your house ... and certainly every day of the week, people were kicked out of their families. Nobody was out at that time publicly, or almost nobody.”

It’s been decades since the LGBTQ+ community in Charlotte began growing, and many in the Queen City still remember the efforts it took to fight for equality.

