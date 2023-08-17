Faces of Pride: The Evolution

CHARLOTTE — “It’s hard to imagine, now, to the degree back then that gay and lesbian people simply were not spoken of.”

“There was no mention. It’s as if we didn’t exist,” said Darryl Logsdon. “You could be kicked out of your house ... and certainly every day of the week, people were kicked out of their families. Nobody was out at that time publicly, or almost nobody.”

It’s been decades since the LGBTQ+ community in Charlotte began growing, and many in the Queen City still remember the efforts it took to fight for equality.

>>In the video at the top of the page, join Channel 9′s Evan Donovan as he speaks with members of the Queen City Quordinators and advocates who helped shape the community into what it is today.

©2023 Cox Media Group