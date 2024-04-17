$5.3M SouthPark mansion is county’s most expensive home sale

CHARLOTTE — A mansion in a gated Charlotte community sold for $5.3 million in March, making it the most expensive home sale in Mecklenburg County that month.

The 9,149-square-foot estate is on Fox Brook Lane, within the Morrocroft Estates neighborhood and about a mile away from SouthPark mall. It houses six bedrooms, with eight full and two half bathrooms.

Other features of the home include five fireplaces, a grand two-story foyer, 900-bottle wine cellar, game room, movie theater, elevator and resort-style pool with a grotto spa, according to its listing information. The property was listed by Jackie Smith with Re/Max Executive.

Another notable home sale is found on the March list. Former Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich and wife Linda sold their Foxcroft home last month for $3.55 million.

CBJ’s roundup is part of a monthly feature compiled from county deed data pulled by American City Business Leads, a division of parent company American City Business Journals. Additional property details come from county records, the listing brokerage and online residential real estate platforms such as Zillow and Realtor.com.

Homes featured represent the 10 most expensive residential sales filed in Mecklenburg County during the month of March.





