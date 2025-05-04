CMPD arrests juvenile for handgun, marijuana possession

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a 16-year-old after observing a firearm during a traffic stop.

The Juvenile Accountability and Diversion Empowerment Unit of CMPD was conducting surveillance on the teen on April 22, officials said. The teen was known to possess firearms, according to CMPD.

Police said they observed the 16-year-old leave a residence in a vehicle. They knew he did not have a valid license and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, officers observed a firearm inside the vehicle, officials said.

From there, police conducted a search of the teen’s residence and found a handgun, a pistol brace, and handgun magazines.

The 16-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Police say the teen’s guardian also faces charges. They have been charged with failure to secure a firearm.

WATCH: 2 shot, at least 1 dead in Northwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

2 shot, at least 1 dead in Northwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

©2025 Cox Media Group