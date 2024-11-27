$58 Feast? Trade group claims that is average cost for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE — The American Farm Bureau Federation claims the average cost for a Thanksgiving feast for 10 is down 5% this year, ringing up at $58.08.

Their newest report claims you can buy all of the essentials for less than $60.

The American Farm Bureau had volunteers collect data on turkey, cubed stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, frozen peas, fresh cranberries, celery, carrots, pumpkin pie mix and crusts, whipping cream, and whole milk. The exact quantities can be found here.

But is it really possible to feed a family of 10 a Thanksgiving feast for only $58?

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno paid a visit to Chain Store Guide’s top three grocery stores in Charlotte: Harris Teeter, Walmart, and Food Lion.

We found while it is possible to come in under $58, it is unlikely the haul will leave the entire 10-person party satisfied.

In the video at the top of the page, see the prices Bruno found at each grocery store.

