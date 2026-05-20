58-year-old man killed in Alexander County motorcycle crash

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Alexander County Tuesday night.

Troopers say it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Rink Dam Road, near Fess Little Road.

Dean Patrick Lewis, 58, was traveling south when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a mailbox. Highway patrol says the motorcycle overturned and ejected Lewis. He died on scene.

Troopers believe speed played a role in the crash.

Rink Dam Road was closed for about two hours during the investigation.

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