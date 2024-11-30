$5.8M estate tops Mecklenburg County’s priciest home sales
ByCharlotte Business Journal
ByCharlotte Business Journal
CHARLOTTE — A home under construction in Charlotte’s Foxcroft neighborhood marked Mecklenburg County’s most expensive residential sale in October. It sold for about $5.77 million.
The white-brick home sits on a 0.64-acre lot on Pomfret Lane, off Foxcroft Road. It houses about 6,500 square feet, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. That includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, records show.
It appears the home sold in an off-market transaction.
Prior to the most recent sale, the property last traded for $1.625 million in November 2021.
Each month, CBJ puts together a roundup of the top-priced home sales across Mecklenburg County. This feature is compiled from county deed data pulled by American City Business Leads, a division of CBJ parent company American City Business Journals. Additional property details come from county records, the listing brokerage, and online residential real estate platforms such as Zillow and Realtor.com.
0 of 11
Homes featured in this roundup represent the 10 most expensive residential sales filed in Mecklenburg County during the month of October.
The 10 properties included in the October roundup range in sale price from $3 million to $5.77 million. They are located in the following neighborhoods: Foxcroft, English Gardens, Cotswold, Myers Park and Eastover in Charlotte; The Peninsula in Cornelius; and Davidson Farms in Davidson.