$5.8M estate tops Mecklenburg County’s priciest home sales

CHARLOTTE — A home under construction in Charlotte’s Foxcroft neighborhood marked Mecklenburg County’s most expensive residential sale in October. It sold for about $5.77 million.

The white-brick home sits on a 0.64-acre lot on Pomfret Lane, off Foxcroft Road. It houses about 6,500 square feet, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. That includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, records show.

It appears the home sold in an off-market transaction.

Prior to the most recent sale, the property last traded for $1.625 million in November 2021.

Each month, CBJ puts together a roundup of the top-priced home sales across Mecklenburg County. This feature is compiled from county deed data pulled by American City Business Leads, a division of CBJ parent company American City Business Journals. Additional property details come from county records, the listing brokerage, and online residential real estate platforms such as Zillow and Realtor.com.

0 of 11 21000 block of Vandrake Circle: $3.097 million / Square footage: 5,722 / Bedrooms: Five / Bathrooms: Five full and two half / Built: 2023 / Lot size: 0.58 acres / Neighborhood: Davidson Farms in Davidson 2500 block of Danbury Street: $4.006 million / Square footage: 5,860 / Bedrooms: Five / Bathrooms: Six full / Built: 2024 / Lot size: 0.47 acres / Neighborhood: Cotswold in Charlotte 700 block of Museum Drive: $3.255 million / Square footage: 4,845 / Bedrooms: Five / Bathrooms: Four full and one half / Built: 1973 / Lot size: 0.34 acres / Neighborhood: Eastover in Charlotte 4100 block of Pomfret Lane: $5.775 million / Square footage: 6,494 / Bedrooms: Five / Bathrooms: Five full and two half / Built: Under construction / Lot size: 0.64 acres / Neighborhood: Foxcroft in Charlotte 19100 block of Peninsula Point Drive: $4 million / Square footage: 10,721 / Bedrooms: Seven / Bathrooms: Eight full and three half / Built: 2001 / Lot size: 0.8 acres / Neighborhood: The Peninsula in Cornelius 3600 block of English Garden Drive: $4.375 million / Square footage: 5,490 / Bedrooms: Five / Bathrooms: Four full and one half / Built: 2023 / Lot size: 1.64 acres / Neighborhood: English Gardens in Charlotte 1500 block of Coventry Road: $3.25 million / Square footage: 5,434 / Bedrooms: Five / Bathrooms: Three full and two half / Built: 2006 / Lot size: 0.8 acres / Neighborhood: Cotswold in Charlotte 1600 block of Sterling Road: $3.725 million / Square footage: 5,429 / Bedrooms: Five / Bathrooms: Five full and one half / Built: 2017 / Lot size: 0.31 acres / Neighborhood: Myers Park in Charlotte 100 block of Cherokee Road: $3 million / Square footage: 3,474 / Bedrooms: Three / Bathrooms: Three full and one half / Built: 2010 / Neighborhood: Eastover in Charlotte (The Cherokee) 3400 block of Windsor Drive: $3.035 million / Square footage: 5,679 / Bedrooms: Six / Bathrooms: Six full and one half / Built: 2024 / Lot size: 0.54 acres / Neighborhood: Myers Park in Charlotte

Homes featured in this roundup represent the 10 most expensive residential sales filed in Mecklenburg County during the month of October.

The 10 properties included in the October roundup range in sale price from $3 million to $5.77 million. They are located in the following neighborhoods: Foxcroft, English Gardens, Cotswold, Myers Park and Eastover in Charlotte; The Peninsula in Cornelius; and Davidson Farms in Davidson.

