6 employees recognized for working 50 years at same company

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Six longtime employees got special recognition after a half century on the job.

On Tuesday, the employees were celebrated for working 50 years at TSG Finishing in Long View. They were all hired over a 15-month period starting back in July 1973.

TSG Finishing is a 123-year-old family-run company that moved to the Hickory area in the 1960s. The owners said it is now in the fifth generation of their family.

Ron Powell came to the company straight out of high school.

“You kind of move up the ladder a little bit and you don’t look for nowhere else to go,” he said.

