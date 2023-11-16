Home furnishings brand acquires Taylorsville furniture plant

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A fashion-forward rugs and home furnishings brand, Surya, has announced its acquisition of furniture plant Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams in Alexander County.

The company said it will be reintroducing the brand as a trade-only partner, accessible to leading interior designers and design-driven retailers. However, classic Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams designs and quality will be preserved and celebrated under Surya’s stewardship.

“We are dedicated to restoring MG+BW to its former glory and beyond, and we look forward to redefining the standards of excellence in the home furnishings industry,” said Surya President Satya Tiwari. “Our acquisition of the MG+BW brand reiterates our ongoing commitment to serve the design community as a complete resource for home furnishings.”

Surya said it plans to restart manufacturing and assembly operations at the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams facilities in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

This move is expected to bring back jobs to the Taylorsville community, as well as underscore the company’s dedication to contributing to the economic growth of the area.

Surya said it is expecting to start shipping Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams products in the first quarter of 2024.

Mitchell Gold, co-founder of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, said he will serve as an advisor to Surya’s leadership team as they chart the path forward to transform and optimize business operations.

“I am excited that Surya has emerged as the next steward of the MG+BW brand, possessing a profound appreciation for our heritage and a resolute commitment to propel the brand forward. After navigating through unsettling times, I now see a promising next chapter for the brand we built over 30 years ago. Surya’s deep understanding of the market, alignment with our design philosophy, and proven track record to drive future success creates a winning formula. I am enthusiastic about supporting them in any way I can,” Gold said.

