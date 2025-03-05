60-year-old man arrested for felony first-degree statutory rape in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 60-year-old Charles Andrew Harmon on charges of felony first-degree statutory rape.

The arrest follows an investigation into a reported sexual offense involving a child that allegedly occurred in late 2023 in Iredell County.

The investigation began on Jan. 24 when the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Detective E. Lane of the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit led the investigation, which included witness interviews and a forensic interview with the juvenile victim.

Based on the evidence gathered, an arrest warrant was issued for Harmon, who was taken into custody on March 1.

Following his arrest, Harmon is being held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Deputies said Harmon has a criminal history that includes misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, and multiple traffic offenses.

The ongoing investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office aims to uncover further details about the case, with the possibility of additional charges against Harmon.

