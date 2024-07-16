Bond modification hearing underway for rape, murder suspect released from jail

CHARLOTTE — A rape and murder suspect is scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday after the district attorney’s office made a bond modification request.

His bond could be revoked or otherwise changed Tuesday.

Here at the court hearing that is scheduled for Raphael Wright. He’s the man accused of 1st degree murder & forcible rape.



Judge Fleet gave him at $50k bond at his first appearance. He bonded out 17 hours after his arrest.



According to court documents, Raphael Wright, 22, was charged last month with first-degree murder and first-degree forcible rape. He was arrested in Rock Hill and extradited to the Mecklenburg County jail on June 27, where he remained for about 17 hours until his release at 2:15 p.m. on June 28.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Michelle Lynn Schechter on June 16. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said she was killed at the Econo Lodge on Glenwood Drive, near Interstate 85.

Police said Schechter told them she had been raped before she was shot. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to police.

According to court documents, Wright was arrested charged and Judge Jennifer Fleet gave him a $50,000 bond. He posted bail shortly afterward.

New court documents show Wright told detectives “he was attacked by someone who was hiding inside the bathroom,” saying that person “pointed a gun at him, so he fired his gun.” But authorities used surveillance video, items obtained with search warrants, and other forensics to obtain the arrest warrants for Wright.

