$6.2M project launched to repair Mallard Creek’s degraded stream

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is launching a $6.2 million restoration of Mallard Creek, a heavily degraded urban stream running alongside the Mallard Creek Greenway in northeast Charlotte.

Decades of development straightened the creek, causing water to rush through too quickly, eroding banks, toppling trees, and sending large amounts of sediment downstream, the leading pollutant in North Carolina waterways.

The project aims to reintroduce natural curves, rebuild eroded banks, restore native vegetation, and create a healthier floodplain to slow water, reduce pollution, and support wildlife, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Mallard Creek currently scores 155/300 on the county’s stream health index; officials expect the restoration to raise it to at least 230.

Beyond ecological benefits, the improvements will help protect drinking water sources and reduce flooding risks to nearby infrastructure.

Construction may cause occasional greenway closures, but officials say disruptions will be minimal.

Ultimately, the county hopes the work will revive habitat at the base of the food chain and strengthen Charlotte’s broader ecosystem.

