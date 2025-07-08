Toxic algae blooms in Lake Norman prompts public advisory

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Toxic algae blooms have emerged in parts of Lake Norman, prompting officials to advise against entering affected coves.

The blooms, identified as blue-green algae, thrive in hot temperatures and nutrient-rich runoff, conditions prevalent during the summer months.

Hans Paerl, a professor at UNC Chapel Hill, explained that cyanobacteria, which constitute the algae, grow more rapidly in higher temperatures, potentially exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meteorologist Joe Puma highlighted that the current summer heat is exacerbating the algae problem in Lake Norman and other area lakes.

The algae blooms are fueled by nutrient runoff, primarily from fertilizers, which enter the lakes during rainstorms.

As temperatures continue to rise, the persistence of these blooms could increase, although a slight cool down is expected later this week.

Officials continue to monitor the situation, advising the public to stay informed and avoid areas of the lake affected by the harmful algae.

VIDEO: Algae blooms spotted on Lake Norman as summer heat rises

Algae blooms spotted on Lake Norman as summer heat rises

©2025 Cox Media Group