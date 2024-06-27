63-year-old man struck, killed by 18-wheeler on I-77 in Iredell County, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 63-year-old Greenville man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 77 in Iredell County, troopers said.

Calvin Jay May ,who was wearing dark clothes, was on Interstate 77 South near Exit 36 at about 1:15 a.m. when it happened.

Impairment and speed do not appear to have contributed to the collision, troopers said.

The Freightliner driver was not injured.

No charges were filed.

