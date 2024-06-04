$6M golf course home tops Mecklenburg County sales

CHARLOTTE — A home in south Charlotte sold for nearly $6 million last month, topping the list of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive residential sales in April.

That home on Parview Drive South, which backs up to the Carmel Country Club golf course, sold for $5.85 million. It houses nearly 7,400 square feet in addition to four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms, according to county real estate records.

Built in 2022, the two-story home includes a basement and outdoor features such as a pool and hot tub, kitchen and fireplace, property records show.

A couple of high-end condos in a newly delivered development in Eastover also are among the county’s priciest home sales from April.

