Driver charged after 7-year-old girl killed by car in downtown Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — A 78-year-old Hickory man has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after his car struck and killed a 7-year-old girl in last month, police said. The Hickory Police Department announced the charges Thursday following an investigation into the downtown pedestrian crash.

The collision occurred on Feb. 26 near 213 Government Avenue SW at approximately 8:15 p.m. Police reports indicate that two pedestrians, a child and a 40-year-old man, were struck by a vehicle while in the downtown area.

Police identified the driver as Donald Gene Bledsole, 78, of Hickory. Investigators determined his vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Camry Solara, was traveling west on Government Avenue SW when the collision occurred.

In addition to the misdemeanor death charge, Bledsole was cited with one count of driving left of center and two counts of failure to reduce speed.

The 7-year-old girl was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment following the crash.

She later died from the injuries she sustained.

The 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

Emergency responders from Catawba County EMS and the Hickory Fire Department arrived at the scene to provide lifesaving aid to both pedestrians immediately after the 8:15 p.m. report. A warrant for Bledsole’s arrest was served on Wednesday.

