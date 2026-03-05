Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Hickory

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Hickory are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. along 1st Avenue SW past the Dairy Queen.

Police told Channel 9 that the road is being blocked off at 11th Avenue.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty is at the scene. Investigators told him they are canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video.

It remains unknown if the driver of the vehicle who hit the pedestrian stopped afterward or if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

