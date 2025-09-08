$700 Charlotte project moves forward with new tower, signs law firm

CHARLOTTE — Moore and Van Allen PLLC, North Carolina’s largest law firm, has signed a 15-year lease to become the anchor tenant in the second tower of the $700 million Queensbridge Collective project in Charlotte.

The law firm will relocate to Tower Two at Queensbridge Collective, a new mixed-use development located at 1111 South Tryon Street. The project, which bridges the uptown and South End districts, is being developed by Riverside Investment and Development in partnership with Woodfield Development and PGIM Real Estate.

The first tower of the Queensbridge Collective, which includes 42 stories dedicated to apartments, retail, and restaurants, had its structural framework completed in February after breaking ground in May 2023.

