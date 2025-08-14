$700M Brooklyn Village Redevelopment stalled, could head to arbitration

CHARLOTTE — The $700 million Brooklyn Village Redevelopment in Uptown Charlotte remains in limbo.

Last week, Mecklenburg County Commissioners ended negotiations with Peebles Corp.

Now it may lead to arbitration, according to the Charlotte Observer.

In June, Channel 9 spoke with the developer, who said he couldn’t demolish the former education building on the site by the end of July.

He said it was because of the high levels of asbestos.

VIDEO: Vertical construction of Brooklyn Village won’t start until June 2026

