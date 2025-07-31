71 guns stolen during move; safes dumped along Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — Police said 71 guns were stolen while being moved from Bessemer City to Alaska and the safes they were locked in were later found busted open along a road in north Charlotte. One of the stolen guns has already been recovered from a convicted felon, but the gun owner says he’s praying the rest don’t end up in the wrong hands.

The gun owner hired movers to get his things from Bessemer City to Fairbanks, Alaska.

He said he doesn’t know how it happened.

Police found the empty safes on Vance Davis Drive earlier this month.

The safes had dozens of firearms in them.

“Oh, I was devastated,” said the victim who didn’t want to be identified.

The victim is a gun collector. The safes were supposed to be stored in public storage off West Arrowood Road until they could be sent to Alaska.

However, they were found dumped nearly 20 miles away along an industrial road.

“I tried to do everything right by the law,” he said. “I kept them all locked up all the time and then, this happens, so now, it’s pretty bad actually.”

The police report lists all 71 guns with an estimated worth of nearly $40,000.

The financial loss isn’t what matters to the victim.

“I just got sick to my stomach because I really don’t want anybody to get hurt with any of those weapons,” he said.

The moving company told police they hired two movers from Craigslist.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers pulled a car over in south Charlotte weeks after finding the emptied safes on the side of the road.

Sylvester Miller, a convicted felon, was in the car and officers said he had a gun.

The firearm was traced back to one of the stolen guns from those safes.

He’s now facing charges, but it’s not clear if he’s being investigated as a suspect in the theft.

Police want to search his phone to see what he was doing the day this all started.

