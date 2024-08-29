Local

Officers seize 22 guns during investigation into stolen building supplies

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers seized drugs, including fentanyl, and 22 firearms after executing a search warrant during an investigation into stolen building supplies. Three of those guns were stolen.

Four men charged in construction theft

On Wednesday, investigators were looking into a stolen flatbed truck from a business that had the construction material. They tracked the truck, which had a GPS device, to a home outside of Charlotte.

Officers served a search warrant and recovered the stolen goods which were worth about $15,000.

They detained Rashaad Sinclair, 34, and charged him with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen firearms, and drug possession/drug trafficking.



