72-year-old with dementia missing in Charlotte; police seek public’s help

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching Friday for Betty Jean Chapman, a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing from the 3000 Block of Byrnes Street in east Charlotte.

Chapman was last seen wearing a blue night gown and pink patch sweater and suffers from cognitive impairment, according to CharMeck Alerts.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Chapman’s whereabouts to contact them immediately by calling 911.

Authorities did not provide a photo.

