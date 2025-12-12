Community support ensures warmth for grieving grandson, grandmother

CHARLOTTE — Sheila Robinson has been taking care of her 9-year-old grandson, Ty, ever since his mother, LaQuisha, died last year of a heart attack.

“He’ll see a car she used to have and say, ‘that’s my mama’s car,’” Robinson said. “I constantly talk to him and let him know his mom is always watching him.”

Money is tight, she told Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens, and a new winter coat for Ty just wasn’t in the budget.

“I look at him, and I’ve got to keep going for him because that’s who depends on me, him,” Robinson said.

But Shelly Biby with Crisis Assistance Ministry said the community always delivers when it comes to coats.

“We heard that you might like a winter jacket, so we picked one out for you,” she told Ty.

Crisis Assistance Ministry distributes coats from the 9 Coats for Kids drive.

“When you talk to somebody who, because they received a warm jacket, they were able to sleep that night better, they were able to just feel safer, it really, it just warms your heart,” Biby said.

Robinson said she and Ty couldn’t be more grateful.

“It’s gonna be okay,” she said.

Learn more about 9 Coats for Kids and how to donate here.

WATCH: Radiothon supports families touched by autism

Radiothon supports families touched by autism

©2025 Cox Media Group