72-year-old woman forced out of home after 20 years, struggles to find new one

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A daughter was left with nowhere to turn after her 72-year-old mother was forced out of the rental she called home for the past two decades.

Homes are selling as fast as the signs are posted, and too fast for the woman forced to move, because the owner is selling the house.

“We called everywhere. I begged. ‘She’ll be fine, please rent to her.’ We don’t have anything,” said her daughter, Cindy Pilkington.

[ WSOC SPECIAL SECTION: Affordable Housing Crisis ]

Realtor Matthews Hanks said storied like this aren’t uncommon right now. He said builders slowed down during the recession from 2008 to 2012. Now, the market is hot and there are few homes available.

He said homes are selling for 8 to 13% more than last spring.

[ ALSO READ: ‘Stressed’: Residents take stand after being told to leave extended stay hotel ]

Pilkington said her mother’s monthly rent was $800. She said most owners now want $1,200, far more than her mother can afford.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to the family, who said they aren’t blaming the landlord who put the home up for sale.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte city leaders recommend $12.4 million plan to build affordable housing)

©2022 Cox Media Group