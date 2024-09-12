73-year-old Kings Mountain man dies in crash, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A 73-year-old Kings Mountain man was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, police said.

Edmond Joseph Bukoski was driving a small pickup truck around 8:10 a.m. in the area of South Battleground Avenue and Raven Circle when he collided with a large box truck.

First responders freed Bukoski from the pickup truck and took him to Atrium Health in Kings Mountain.

Police said he died from his injuries.

There were no criminal charges filed.

The driver of the box truck did not have any life-threatening injuries, police said.

VIDEO: Police investigating robbery at Kings Mountain bank

Police investigating robbery at Kings Mountain bank

©2024 Cox Media Group