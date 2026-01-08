73-year-old sentenced for child sex offense

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — David Ronald Jimison, 73, has been sentenced to 12 to 19 years in prison for statutory sex offense against a child 15 years old or younger. The conviction was announced by Judge Sherri W. Elliott during a hearing in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.

The sentence follows Jimison’s guilty plea related to sexual assaults that took place between January 2009 and January 2010. The victim, now an adult, contacted law enforcement in August 2025, bringing forth allegations of being forced to watch pornography and perform sexual acts.

Jimison’s offenses included threats to kill the victim if she disclosed the abuse. During a custodial interview in October 2025, Jimison admitted to the offenses, corroborating the victim’s account.

As a convicted sex offender, Jimison is required to register as such and is mandated to undergo sexual offender treatment upon his release.

The case has highlighted the long-term impact of childhood sexual abuse, as the victim now has her own children and came forward years after the incidents.

Jimison will begin his incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections and further arrangements for treatment will be implemented according to state guidelines.

